Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,887 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $133.89 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

