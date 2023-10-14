Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1-year low of $133.89 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.