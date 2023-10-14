Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,284. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 782,028 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,799,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,861,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,829,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

