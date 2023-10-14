Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.30

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.30 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.66 ($0.46). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.48), with a volume of 39,133 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.28. The company has a market capitalization of £113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

