Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.