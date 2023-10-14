Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.77

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.77 and traded as high as C$19.82. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$19.47, with a volume of 481,081 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.06, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of C$323.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$313.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5003751 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.14, for a total transaction of C$109,474.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473.64. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.22, for a total transaction of C$137,930.00. Also, Senior Officer David Colman sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.14, for a total value of C$109,474.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473.64. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

