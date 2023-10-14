Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.56. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

