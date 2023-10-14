Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $609.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

