Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

