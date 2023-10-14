Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ESBA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

