Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ESBA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
