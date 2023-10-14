Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

