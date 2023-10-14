Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 8,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 46,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.