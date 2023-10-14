Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. 162,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 46,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
