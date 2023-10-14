Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

