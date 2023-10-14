Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.0 %

ETR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.55. 1,270,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,278. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.