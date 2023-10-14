Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $31.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

