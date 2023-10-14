Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

