Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Envista worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NVST opened at $24.26 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

