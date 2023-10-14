Eos Management L.P. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eos Management L.P. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $243.04. 2,151,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.