Eos Management L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eos Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.9% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $12.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.15. 1,465,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

