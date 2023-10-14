Eos Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 1.1% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

