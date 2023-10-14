Eos Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises 2.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of IAC worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 732,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,743. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.