Eos Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eos Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Ashland makes up 1.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eos Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ashland worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 338,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

