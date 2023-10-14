Eos Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eos Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.58. 179,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,926. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $330.95 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.