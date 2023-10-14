Eos Management L.P. Sells 2,542 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Eos Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 672,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 3,442,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 639.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.