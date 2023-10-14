Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Equifax worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.13.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

