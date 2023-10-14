Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $175.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.13.

NYSE EFX opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

