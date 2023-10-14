Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $742.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.61 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

