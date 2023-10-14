Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,217.35

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,217.35 ($14.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($16.47). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.40), with a volume of 301,917 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERGO. Investec downgraded Ergomed to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.52) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.75) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Ergomed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
