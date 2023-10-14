ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. 62,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,394. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

