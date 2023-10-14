Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

