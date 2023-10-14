Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
