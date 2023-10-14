Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Down 58.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GMBLP opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.