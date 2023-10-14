Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Down 58.6% in September

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GMBLP opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

