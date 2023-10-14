Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,243,901 shares.
Eurasia Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
