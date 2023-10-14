European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.98

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.98 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.00), with a volume of 267,229 shares.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of £289.14 million, a PE ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.92.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

