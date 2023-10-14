Evercore ISI Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $29.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. 89bio has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

