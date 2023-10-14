EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $119,302. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 666,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 628,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 358,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

