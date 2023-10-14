Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. Evolution AB has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $138.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

