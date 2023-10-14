Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.13

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 67989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

