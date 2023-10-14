Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,813.23

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,813.23 ($34.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,829 ($34.63). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,811 ($34.41), with a volume of 897,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.17) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($35.93).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,814.47. The company has a market capitalization of £25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,023.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

