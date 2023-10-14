Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.78

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.78 and traded as low as C$6.09. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 87,718 shares changing hands.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.11 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Extendicare had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$307.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.2798525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.