F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 58.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

