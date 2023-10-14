Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

