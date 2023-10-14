F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.49). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 802,696 shares trading hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Commercial Property Trust
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.