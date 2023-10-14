Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.
Fc Global Realty Trading Down 47.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fc Global Realty
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.