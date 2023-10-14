Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.5 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

About Fibra Terrafina

See Also

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

