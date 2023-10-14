Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.5 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.
About Fibra Terrafina
