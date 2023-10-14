Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Critical Comparison

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies -9.27% -40.66% -4.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.14 -$22.52 million ($1.27) -1.35

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingstone Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelis Insurance and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $17.31, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Kingstone Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.