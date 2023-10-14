Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON FEML opened at GBX 587 ($7.18) on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 552.70 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.10 ($7.97). The company has a market capitalization of £534.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.65.

