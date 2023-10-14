Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,409. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

