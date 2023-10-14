Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.41. 43,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,726. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.