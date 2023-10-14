Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of FIS opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

