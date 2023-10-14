Financial Review: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) vs. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares S&P Global and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 19.46% 10.45% 6.18% Intercontinental Exchange 17.64% 13.11% 1.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of S&P Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

S&P Global has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. S&P Global pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&P Global has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years and Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for S&P Global and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 0 15 0 3.00 Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 6 1 2.73

S&P Global currently has a consensus target price of $412.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $133.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than S&P Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&P Global and Intercontinental Exchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $12.06 billion 9.60 $3.25 billion $7.24 50.24 Intercontinental Exchange $9.64 billion 6.42 $1.45 billion $3.01 36.69

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&P Global beats Intercontinental Exchange on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions. The S&P Global Ratings segment operates as an independent provider of credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment is an index provider that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The S&P Global Commodity Insights segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Global Market Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions. This segment offers Desktop, a product suite that provides data, analytics, and third-party research; Data and Advisory Solutions for research, reference data, market data, derived analytics, and valuation services; Enterprise Solutions, software and workflow solutions; and Credit & Risk Solutions for selling Ratings' credit ratings and related data and research. The S&P Global Mobility segment provides solutions serving the full automotive value chain, including vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies. The S&P Global Engineering Solutions segment offers engineering standards and related technical knowledge, including product design to provide information and insight to design products, optimize engineering projects and outcomes, solve technical problems, and address complex supply chain issues. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.